The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) face a Big 12 matchup against the BYU Cougars (5-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on West Virginia vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is West Virginia vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 30, BYU 22

West Virginia 30, BYU 22 West Virginia has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Mountaineers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

BYU has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+12.5)



BYU (+12.5) West Virginia has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.

BYU has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the West Virginia vs. BYU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) This season, five of West Virginia's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points.

In the BYU's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 48.5.

West Virginia averages 30.8 points per game against BYU's 24.9, amounting to 7.2 points over the contest's point total of 48.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.9 34.3 31.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.6 49 51.4 Implied Total AVG 29.2 25.5 31 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.