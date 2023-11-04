When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Stefan Noesen find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Noesen averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

