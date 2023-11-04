Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 10 college football schedule, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Clemson Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in South Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-15.5)
San Diego Toreros at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)
Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-1)
Howard Bison at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
