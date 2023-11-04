There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 10 college football schedule, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Clemson Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in South Carolina.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-15.5)

San Diego Toreros at Presbyterian Blue Hose

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Bailey Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)

Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Finley Stadium Davenport Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Carolina Catamounts at Wofford Terriers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Old Dominion (-1)

Howard Bison at South Carolina State Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!