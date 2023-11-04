The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-5) and the San Diego Toreros (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League foes.

Offensively, Presbyterian ranks 79th in the FCS with 22.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 63rd in points allowed (308.0 points allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, San Diego is putting up 21.1 points per contest (88th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (28.0 points allowed per game).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Presbyterian vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Presbyterian San Diego 349.5 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.6 (81st) 308.0 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.1 (30th) 127.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.9 (108th) 222.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.8 (44th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,501 yards, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 431 yards (53.9 ypg) on 66 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has piled up 182 yards on 48 carries.

Dominic Kibby's leads his squad with 582 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 43 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has caught 26 passes while averaging 43.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 16 catches for 231 yards, an average of 28.9 yards per contest.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil has thrown for 907 yards (113.4 yards per game) while completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Williams, has carried the ball 144 times for 634 yards (79.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Re-al Mitchell has 27 receptions for 305 yards (38.1 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 34 times for 194 yards and one score.

Ja'Seem Reed has registered 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 719 (89.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has 24 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 451 yards (56.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Presbyterian or San Diego gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.