Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 28, Old Dominion 23

Coastal Carolina 28, Old Dominion 23 Old Dominion has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Monarchs have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Coastal Carolina has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Chanticleers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Monarchs' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+1)



Coastal Carolina (+1) Old Dominion is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 6-2-0 this year.

The Chanticleers have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Old Dominion's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

There have been three Coastal Carolina games that have ended with a combined score over 50.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 54.8 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 55.8 50.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 32.3 32 ATS Record 6-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 56.3 62.8 Implied Total AVG 35.8 35.3 36.3 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

