Ludvig Aberg will play at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Aberg at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +900 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Aberg has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Aberg has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Aberg has finished in the top five once.

Aberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

This week Aberg is seeking his fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Aberg has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 27 -9 276 0 10 2 2 $1.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Aberg will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,287 yards in the past year.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 78th percentile of the field.

Aberg was better than 52% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Aberg recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Aberg recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Aberg had more birdies or better (12) than the field average of eight on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last outing, Aberg's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Aberg ended the Shriners Children's Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Aberg finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.