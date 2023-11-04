Will Jordan Staal find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Staal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

