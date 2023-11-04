Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kotkaniemi averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

