Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the New York Islanders (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN to watch as the Hurricanes and the Islanders meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 30th in goals against, allowing 39 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the league (37 total, 3.4 per game).

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 11 4 6 10 7 5 46% Seth Jarvis 11 5 5 10 3 8 56.4% Teuvo Teravainen 11 8 1 9 1 2 52.1% Martin Necas 11 4 5 9 5 2 41.5% Michael Bunting 11 3 5 8 4 2 37.5%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders concede 2.6 goals per game (23 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

With 24 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 2.3 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players