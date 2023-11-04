Going into a matchup with the New York Islanders (5-2-2), the Carolina Hurricanes (6-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 at UBS Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Its goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

With 24 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

New York has one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 23 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.

Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-125) Islanders (+105) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.