The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Charlotte compiled a 14-13 straight up record in games it shot above 48.5% from the field.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Pacers finished 16th.

The Hornets averaged 8.5 fewer points per game last year (111) than the Pacers allowed their opponents to score (119.5).

Charlotte put together a 14-4 record last season in games it scored more than 119.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets scored 109.2 points per game last season, 3.5 fewer points than they averaged on the road (112.7).

The Hornets gave up 116.1 points per game at home last season, and 118.2 away.

At home, the Hornets drained 11.1 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries