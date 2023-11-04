The Citadel Bulldogs (0-8) and the Mercer Bears (6-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

With 249.8 yards of total offense per game (eighth-worst) and 476.4 yards allowed per game on defense (sixth-worst), Citadel has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. From an offensive perspective, Mercer is compiling 340.8 total yards per contest (75th-ranked). It ranks 51st in the FCS on defense (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Citadel vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Citadel vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Citadel Mercer 249.8 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (42nd) 476.4 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (86th) 122.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141 (67th) 127.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (67th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has 760 passing yards for Citadel, completing 51.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 150 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace has 278 rushing yards on 76 carries. He's also added 172 yards (21.5 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Crawford III has been handed the ball 62 times this year and racked up 207 yards (25.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips' 174 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled 14 catches and one touchdown.

Tyson Trottier's four catches have turned into 124 yards and one touchdown.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer this season. He has 1,794 passing yards (199.3 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 223 yards (24.8 ypg) on 86 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II's team-high 503 rushing yards have come on 100 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 104 receiving yards (11.6 per game) on 11 catches with one touchdown.

Ty James has hauled in 935 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 38 passes and compiled 424 receiving yards (47.1 per game) with one touchdown.

