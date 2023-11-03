A quarterfinal is next up for Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Moselle Open, and he will meet Luca van Assche. Herbert has +1400 odds to win this tournament at Les Arenes de Metz.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Moselle Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Herbert at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Herbert's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 (at 9:20 AM ET), Herbert will meet van Assche, after beating Gijs Brouwer 7-5, 6-4 in the last round.

Herbert has current moneyline odds of +140 to win his next contest versus van Assche. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Herbert? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Herbert Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Herbert beat No. 163-ranked Brouwer, 7-5, 6-4.

Herbert has not won any of his four tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 2-4.

Herbert is 0-1 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Herbert, over the past year, has played six matches across all court surfaces, and 23.7 games per match.

Herbert, in one match over the past year on hard courts, has played 20.0 games per match and won 40.0% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Herbert has been victorious in 11.5% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.

Herbert has won 10.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 70.0% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.