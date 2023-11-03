South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lexington County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapin High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cane Bay High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boiling Springs High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
