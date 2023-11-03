South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Abbeville County, South Carolina this week? We have you covered below.
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dixie High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhoun Falls Charter High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
