Sun Belt foes will clash when the Troy Trojans (6-2) meet the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Troy vs. South Alabama?

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 28, South Alabama 19

Troy 28, South Alabama 19 Troy has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

The Trojans have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won every time.

This season, South Alabama has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Jaguars are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-3.5)



Troy (-3.5) Troy has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Trojans have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

In eight games played South Alabama has recorded three wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been seven South Alabama games that have finished with a combined score over 45 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 45 is 15.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Troy (27.1 points per game) and South Alabama (33.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 52.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 28.7 30 27.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 53.3 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31.9 35.5 28.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

