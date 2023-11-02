Texas Tech vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Texas Tech vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-3)
|59.5
|-
|-
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-3)
|59.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|59.5
|-142
|+118
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|59.5
|-142
|+118
Texas Tech vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- TCU has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Texas Tech & TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
