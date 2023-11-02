For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Teuvo Teravainen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in five of 10 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 18 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.