Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers play on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Aho intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 14:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of seven games this season, Aho has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of seven games this season, Aho has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Aho has an assist in four of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 4 6 Points 1 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

