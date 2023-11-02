Should you bet on Michael Bunting to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

On the power play, Bunting has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 18 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

