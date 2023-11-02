In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jordan Martinook to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

