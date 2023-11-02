For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.