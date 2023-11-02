How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (7-2), winners of five games in a row, will host the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO to catch the action as the Hurricanes look to take down the Rangers.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.
- The Hurricanes are third in the league in scoring (36 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|10
|4
|6
|10
|7
|5
|46.6%
|Seth Jarvis
|10
|4
|5
|9
|2
|8
|56.9%
|Martin Necas
|10
|4
|5
|9
|5
|2
|42.1%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|10
|8
|1
|9
|1
|2
|53.5%
|Michael Bunting
|10
|3
|5
|8
|4
|2
|37.5%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 18 total goals (only two per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 28 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 18 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|9
|5
|10
|15
|4
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|9
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|50.4%
|Chris Kreider
|9
|6
|2
|8
|5
|3
|35.7%
|K'Andre Miller
|9
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
