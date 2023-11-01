It's not enough to simply be a fan of Winthrop. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Eagles by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Winthrop team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ronaltha Marc 8 9.4 4.0 1.9 1.6 0.5 Marissa Gasaway 8 9.0 10.9 0.9 1.6 0.5 Jada Ryce 8 8.3 2.9 3.4 1.8 0.0 Leonor Paisana 8 7.9 3.4 2.5 0.9 0.0 Blessing Okoh 8 6.0 5.1 0.4 1.0 0.8 Angel Burgos 8 3.5 2.5 1.1 1.6 0.0 Nyah Stallings 8 2.8 0.9 0.1 0.5 0.3 Prunelle Mungo 8 2.5 1.3 0.1 0.3 0.4 Tiana Spann 6 2.2 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 Claudia Clement 7 1.6 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.0

Winthrop season stats

This season, Winthrop has won four games so far (4-4).

The Eagles have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Winthrop, in its best win of the season, defeated the San Jose State Spartans 56-49 on November 25.

This year, the Eagles haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Winthrop has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Winthrop games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Queens (NC) H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Carolina University H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Georgia State H 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 North Florida A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Florida A 3:45 PM

