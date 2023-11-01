Buy Tickets for Winthrop Eagles Basketball Games
Winthrop's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 7-3) on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, away versus the Little Rock Trojans.
Upcoming Winthrop games
Winthrop's next matchup information
- Opponent: Little Rock Trojans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Stephens Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Winthrop players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|KJ Doucet
|10
|14.0
|3.7
|1.7
|0.6
|0.0
|50.6% (45-89)
|45.0% (18-40)
|Kelton Talford
|10
|12.4
|4.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.5
|64.2% (43-67)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Kasen Harrison
|10
|11.5
|3.6
|4.0
|1.5
|0.2
|43.2% (38-88)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Nick Johnson
|10
|10.6
|4.0
|1.5
|1.6
|0.2
|40.2% (33-82)
|30.0% (9-30)
|Alex Timmerman
|9
|10.0
|6.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|55.4% (31-56)
|33.3% (1-3)
