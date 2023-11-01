At the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, from November 2- 5 at Taiheiyo Club ($2M purse), Hyo Joo Kim is the favorite at +650. Gemma Dryburgh is the defending champ.

TOTO Japan Classic First Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par/Distance: Par 478/6,598 yards

TOTO Japan Classic Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 8:39 PM ET

8:39 PM ET Odds to Win: +650

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Ladies Championship 16th -9 7 68-71-72-68 The Ascendant LPGA 1st -13 0 64-68-70-69 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 48th -6 13 70-67-70

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 8:17 PM ET

8:17 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Lin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 20th -10 11 69-70-69-70 Buick LPGA Shanghai 21st -8 6 70-69-70-71 Kroger Queen City Championship 19th -7 9 73-69-71-68

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 8:50 PM ET

8:50 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Hataoka Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 11th -14 7 69-69-64-72 BMW Ladies Championship 41st -4 12 72-71-71-70 Buick LPGA Shanghai 41st -4 10 72-70-70-72

Yuka Saso

Tee Time: 8:06 PM ET

8:06 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Saso Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 20th -10 11 67-73-71-67 BMW Ladies Championship 34th -5 11 72-69-69-73 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 23rd -10 9 65-70-68

Ayaka Furue

Tee Time: 9:01 PM ET

9:01 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Furue Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Maybank Championship 29th -9 12 66-72-69-72 BMW Ladies Championship 10th -11 5 64-75-71-67 Portland Classic 26th -12 14 68-69-71-68

TOTO Japan Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Rose Zhang +1600 Jiyai Shin +2000 Hannah Green +2000 Jenny Shin +2500 Seon Woo Bae +2800 Kokona Sakurai +2800 Yuna Nishimura +3500 Jennifer Kupcho +3500 Ai Suzuki +4000 Erika Hara +4000

