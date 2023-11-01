Next up for the South Carolina State Bulldogs women (1-8) is a matchup away versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to catch the South Carolina State Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming South Carolina State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State's next matchup information

Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Alabama A&M Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for South Carolina State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top South Carolina State players

Shop for South Carolina State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Morgan Beacham 9 8.7 1.7 3.1 1.3 0.6 32.4% (23-71) 31.3% (5-16) Janiah Hinton 9 8.6 1.9 1.8 0.8 0.1 36.3% (29-80) 27.7% (13-47) Cassandra Colon 9 7.8 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 33.3% (23-69) 38.2% (13-34) Taniya McGown 9 6.8 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 56.4% (22-39) 45.5% (5-11) Jordan Releford 8 7.5 2.0 0.8 1.3 0.0 29.0% (18-62) 19.0% (4-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.