The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) will next be in action at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the South Carolina State Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming South Carolina State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Bethune-Cookman H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Pittsburgh A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 UNC Asheville A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Brewton-Parker H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Nebraska A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Norfolk State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Howard H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 North Carolina Central H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Delaware State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Morgan State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Coppin State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Chicago State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for South Carolina State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top South Carolina State players

Shop for South Carolina State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Davion Everett 9 11.1 7.2 0.6 0.9 0.2 54.1% (40-74) 0.0% (0-8)
Mitchel Taylor 9 8.8 2.3 3.1 1.4 0.0 37.1% (33-89) 11.1% (1-9)
Wilson Dubinsky 9 8.3 2.2 1.1 0.8 0.0 40.0% (26-65) 36.2% (17-47)
Omar Croskey 9 7.7 2.6 1.1 1.7 0.1 38.3% (23-60) 28.1% (9-32)
Jordan Simpson 9 6.2 3.1 1.2 0.8 0.0 33.3% (22-66) 20.0% (3-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.