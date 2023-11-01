With a record of 8-0, the South Carolina Gamecocks' women's hoops squad's next game is versus the Utah Utes, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming South Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Utah N 2:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Presbyterian H 1:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 East Carolina A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Florida A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Mississippi State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Missouri A 8:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Texas A&M A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 LSU A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Vanderbilt H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Auburn A 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Ole Miss H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Missouri H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 UConn H 2:00 PM

South Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah Utes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN

Top South Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kamilla Cardoso 8 14.4 11.5 1.8 0.6 3.3 61.3% (46-75) -
MiLaysia Fulwiley 8 12.3 2.6 3.3 1.5 1.4 48.1% (37-77) 27.6% (8-29)
Te-Hina Paopao 7 12.9 3.0 3.7 0.9 0.1 50.0% (32-64) 52.8% (19-36)
Raven Johnson 8 10.9 4.6 6.8 3.0 0.0 56.3% (36-64) 47.6% (10-21)
Chloe Kitts 8 10.0 6.6 1.5 0.4 0.9 48.3% (29-60) 0.0% (0-1)

