Currently 7-1, the South Carolina Gamecocks' next matchup is at the East Carolina Pirates, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming South Carolina games

South Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina Pirates Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Broadcast: ESPNU

Top South Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Meechie Johnson Jr. 8 18.9 4.8 2.0 1.1 0.1 49.0% (50-102) 43.8% (21-48) B.J. Mack 8 15.9 5.0 1.1 0.8 0.6 45.7% (43-94) 33.3% (14-42) Myles Stute 8 9.5 4.0 1.4 0.8 0.3 41.5% (27-65) 36.4% (12-33) Ta'Lon Cooper 8 9.1 3.5 5.3 0.6 0.1 50.0% (25-50) 50.0% (12-24) Jacobi Wright 8 7.3 2.0 1.9 0.5 0.0 40.4% (19-47) 42.9% (6-14)

