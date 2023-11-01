With a record of 7-3, the Presbyterian Blue Hose's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs, starting at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center

Top Presbyterian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryanna Brady 10 13.2 4.5 0.8 0.2 0.7 59.5% (50-84) - Tilda Sjokvist 10 11.1 2.5 2.9 0.9 0.0 38.8% (40-103) 33.3% (17-51) Mara Neira 7 12.6 3.6 1.9 1.4 0.0 40.7% (33-81) 38.3% (18-47) Ashley Carrillo 10 5.7 2.7 2.8 0.8 0.1 45.5% (25-55) 28.6% (4-14) Christina Kline 9 5.4 5.4 1.9 0.3 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 26.9% (7-26)

