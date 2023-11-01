Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 119 - Clippers 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-13.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.1
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game and gave up 116.6 last year, making them sixth in the league offensively and 20th on defense.
- The Lakers were sixth in the league in rebounds per game (45.7) and 25th in rebounds allowed (44.9) last season.
- At 25.3 assists per game last year, the Lakers were 15th in the league.
- With 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.1 turnovers forced last season, the Lakers were 16th and 25th in the NBA, respectively.
- The Lakers were 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last season.
Clippers Performance Insights
- The Clippers ranked 17th in the NBA last year with 113.6 points per game. At the other end, they ranked 12th with 113.1 points allowed per contest.
- The Clippers grabbed 43.2 rebounds per game (16th-ranked in league). They ceded 43.1 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).
- Last year the Clippers ranked 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 23.9 per game.
- With 13.5 turnovers per game, the Clippers ranked 16th in the NBA. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 24th in the league.
- With a 38.1% three-point percentage last season, the Clippers were third-best in the NBA. They ranked 10th in the league by sinking 12.7 three-pointers per contest.
