Furman team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marcus Foster 7 22.1 5.7 1.6 1.0 0.4 JP Pegues 6 16.0 5.2 5.5 1.7 0.3 Pjay Smith Jr. 7 11.0 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.1 Carter Whitt 7 9.6 3.3 3.7 1.4 0.0 Cooper Bowser 7 5.9 2.6 0.7 0.7 0.9 Garrett Hien 7 5.7 4.1 2.9 0.9 0.6 Tyrese Hughey 5 6.8 5.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 Alex Williams 3 10.7 2.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 Ben Vanderwal 4 7.0 5.0 0.5 0.8 0.8 Davis Molnar 7 2.4 2.9 1.1 1.3 0.6

Furman season stats

This season, Furman has a 4-3 record so far.

The Paladins are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When Furman beat the Belmont Bruins, who are ranked No. 137 in the RPI, on November 10 by a score of 99-76, it was its signature win of the year thus far.

This year, the Paladins haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 24 games remaining on Furman's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Furman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Princeton A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Arkansas A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Bob Jones H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Tulane A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM

