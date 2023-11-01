The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) will look to Ketel Marte, on a 16-game hitting streak, against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 34 games.

He has started 34 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Gallen has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 18-for-63 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 16 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.

Eovaldi is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Eovaldi is looking to collect his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 outings this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.408) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (166) in all of MLB. They have a collective .250 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 1359 total hits and 14th in MLB play scoring 746 runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Eovaldi has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.