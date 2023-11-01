Clemson's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Tigers are currently 8-0) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, versus the TCU Horned Frogs.

Upcoming Clemson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 TCU N 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Memphis A 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Queens H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Radford H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Miami (FL) A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Carolina H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Virginia Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Boston College H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Georgia Tech H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Florida State A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Duke A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Louisville H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Virginia H 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 North Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Syracuse A 12:00 PM

Clemson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Clemson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
PJ Hall 8 20.5 7.6 2.6 1.0 2.3 55.0% (60-109) 41.7% (15-36)
Joseph Girard III 8 14.4 2.9 3.4 0.9 0.0 44.4% (36-81) 45.5% (25-55)
Chase Hunter 8 11.8 2.5 3.6 0.4 0.3 42.0% (34-81) 36.4% (12-33)
Ian Schieffelin 8 8.3 9.8 1.1 0.5 0.6 52.2% (24-46) 62.5% (5-8)
RJ Godfrey 8 7.5 4.3 0.8 0.5 1.3 59.1% (26-44) 100.0% (1-1)

