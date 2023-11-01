Charleston (SC) (5-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Upcoming Charleston (SC) games

Charleston (SC)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena

Top Charleston (SC) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alexis Andrews 7 15.4 4.4 1.7 1.3 0.0 49.3% (33-67) 35.5% (11-31) Jada Logan 7 15.3 7.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 41.1% (39-95) 31.0% (9-29) Jenna Annecchiarico 6 17.0 5.0 7.0 3.2 0.0 35.9% (28-78) 26.9% (7-26) Taryn Barbot 7 11.3 6.6 2.3 3.3 0.1 34.4% (31-90) 28.1% (9-32) Anika McGarity 7 8.4 2.6 0.9 1.0 0.6 40.4% (23-57) 18.8% (6-32)

