Charleston (SC) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Reyne Smith 6 11.7 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.3 Ante Brzovic 6 11.5 6.0 1.5 0.5 0.2 Ben Burnham 6 11.0 5.0 0.8 1.3 0.3 Frankie Policelli 6 9.2 4.3 1.0 0.0 0.2 Bryce Butler 6 7.3 3.7 1.5 0.2 0.3 Kobe Rodgers 4 9.3 4.5 0.8 2.0 0.3 Khalil London 5 4.4 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 James Scott 6 3.7 3.5 0.5 0.2 1.3 Mayar Wol 6 2.2 1.3 0.5 0.8 0.0 Jordan Crawford 3 4.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0

Charleston (SC) season stats

Charleston (SC) has gone 3-3 so far this season.

The Cougars are 1-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Kent State Golden Flashes on November 26, Charleston (SC) captured its signature win of the season, which was an 84-78 road victory.

The Cougars have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on Charleston (SC)'s schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Charleston (SC) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Liberty N 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Florida Atlantic A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Rhode Island H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Citadel H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Coastal Carolina H 6:00 PM

