Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Flyers on October 30?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Staal score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- Staal has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Staal averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
