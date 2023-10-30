The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, take the ice Monday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kotkaniemi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 16:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Kotkaniemi has a goal in four games this year through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of nine games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 4 9 Points 1 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

