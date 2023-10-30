The Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Flyers 5, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+155)

Flyers (+155) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 5-4 overall and 2-0-2 in overtime contests.

Carolina has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals eight times, and are 5-3-0 in those games (to record 10 points).

In the four games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 2-2-0 to register four points.

In the six games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 4-2-0 (eight points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 6th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.5 10th 30th 3.89 Goals Allowed 3.13 18th 1st 35.3 Shots 33.3 9th 2nd 26 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 10th 23.08% Power Play % 14.81% 20th 30th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

