Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) are lopsided favorites when they hit the road against the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) on Monday, October 30. The Hurricanes are -190 on the moneyline to win against the Flyers (+155) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Flyers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in five of eight games this season.
- In the eight times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-3 in those games.
- The Flyers have been an underdog in seven games this season, with four upset wins (57.1%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
- Philadelphia has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.
