The Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) are lopsided favorites when they hit the road against the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) on Monday, October 30. The Hurricanes are -190 on the moneyline to win against the Flyers (+155) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in five of eight games this season.

In the eight times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-3 in those games.

The Flyers have been an underdog in seven games this season, with four upset wins (57.1%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Philadelphia has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

