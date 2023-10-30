Hornets vs. Nets Injury Report Today - October 30
The Charlotte Hornets (1-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Spectrum Center on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs. Hornets Prediction
|Nets vs. Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle), Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf)
Hornets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-1.5
|228.5
