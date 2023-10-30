Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Burns in that upcoming Hurricanes-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 21:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In two of nine games this year, Burns has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of nine games this season, Burns has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Burns has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Burns has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 4 4 Points 3 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

