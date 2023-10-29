The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to stop a six-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Texans vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably larger margin (16.6 points). Take the Texans.

The Texans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.0%.

The Texans are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

Houston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.

This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +142 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Who will win? The Texans or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-3.5)



Houston (-3.5) The Texans have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).

The Panthers have not won a game against the spread this year (0-5-1).

Carolina has not covered a spread when it is at least 3.5-point underdogs (0-5).

Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams average a combined 2.3 fewer points per game, 41.2 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 49.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Out of the Texans' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Three of the Panthers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Nico Collins Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 91.2 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 193.4 6 13.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.