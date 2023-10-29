The Carolina Panthers (0-6) head into a matchup against the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium on a six-game losing streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Texans and Panthers can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 3.5 43.5 -185 +150

Panthers vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 43.5 points.

Carolina has a 43.3-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers have not covered the spread yet this season (0-5-1).

This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Houston Texans

Houston has an average point total of 42.1 in their outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Texans have put together a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have not previously been moneyline favorites this year.

Houston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Texans vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 22.5 18 18.8 5 42.1 2 6 Panthers 18.7 26 31 27 43.3 3 6

Panthers vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

In the Panthers' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Texans have totaled 22 more points than their opponents this season (3.7 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 74 total points (12.3 per game).

Texans

Houston has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

Houston's past three games have not hit the over.

The Texans have outscored their opponents by a total of 22 points this season (3.7 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 74 points (12.3 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 42.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 23.0 26.0 ATS Record 0-5-1 0-1-1 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-2 0-4

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 41.2 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 21.7 25.0 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

