Panthers vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Star pass-catcher Adam Thielen will lead the Carolina Panthers into their matchup against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Check out player props for the Texans' and Panthers' biggest contributors in this matchup.
Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds
- Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +850
- Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds
- Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|217.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Brown
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Nathaniel Dell
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|8.5 (+108)
|C.J. Stroud
|239.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|-
