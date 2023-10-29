Carolina (0-6) brings a six-game losing streak into a matchup with Houston (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Texans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Texans matching up with the Panthers, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Texans-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Texans vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Texans have been winning two times, have been losing three times, and have been tied one time.

Houston's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Panthers have won the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Texans have won the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Houston's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Panthers have lost that quarter in three games and have tied three games.

In six games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Houston is averaging one points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this year. It is giving up 7.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Panthers have won the fourth quarter in one game, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Texans have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing four points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 8 In-Game Primers

Panthers vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Texans have led four times and have been losing two times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Panthers have been outscored in the second half in three games, going 0-3 in those contests. They have tied three games (0-3).

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (1-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Houston's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Texans or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.