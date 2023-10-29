The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Shenault has seven catches (on seven targets) for 43 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per game.

Shenault does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

