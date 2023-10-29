In the Week 8 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonathan Mingo hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo's stat line this year reveals 15 catches for 133 yards. He puts up 26.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 29 times.

Mingo does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0

