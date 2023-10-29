Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will face a mediocre run defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Houston Texans. The Texans are ranked 17th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 108.5 per game.

Hubbard, who leads the team with 242 rushing yards on 54 attempts (40.3 ypg), also has one rushing TD. Additionally, Hubbard has 13 receptions for 59 yards (9.8 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Texans

Hubbard vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 52 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Texans have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 108.5 rushing yards the Texans concede per outing makes them the 17th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Texans have the No. 24 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.3 per game).

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 34.5 (-120)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the rushing yards over in four of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers have passed 62.6% of the time and run 37.4% this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 54 of his team's 144 total rushing attempts this season (37.5%).

Hubbard has one rushing touchdown this season in six games played.

He has scored one of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

He has eight red zone carries for 42.1% of the team share (his team runs on 47.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

